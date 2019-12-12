Documentation

Intro

DNS over HTTPS (DoH) is a next-generation communication protocol developed by Mozilla. It went through the standardization process at IETF, where it is on track on becoming a major Internet standard (RFC 8484). By adding strong encryption and strong authentication to the good old DNS protocol, DoH eliminates one of the biggest problems DNS had from the beggining: man-in-the-middle attacks.

Once implemented and deployed in Firefox browser, DoH quickly became a political issue, with Internet Service Providers lobbying legislatures and governments all over the world to shut it down. But since over here at Firejail Central we are all freedom and human rights, why not! Our original plan was to add DoH functionality to Firejail security sandbox. However, several people showed interest in running fdns as a classic network server, so we ended up handling it as a separate project.

fdns was designed to run as a local DNS proxy on your desktop computer. Lean and fast, it will protect your system against some of the most common cyber threats. It will also improve your privacy, and improve your system’s performance. Think about it like immunization for your computer and your devices.

Download and Install

Download and install instructions here – nothing special, classic Linux install, C code with a small list of dependencies. The server is fast, secure, and scales pretty well.

fdns will run out of the box with little or no configuration changes. Due to the privacy and security issues DoH is supposed to do away with, we tell users to look into DoH service provider configuration. What works for one user, might not work for another!

Selecting a DoH Service Provider

For privacy reasons we use only DNS services from zero-logging DoH providers. There is no way for us to verify this, and we depend on the privacy policy as posted by the provider on his website. We stay away from companies and organizations known to collect, misuse and monetize the user information. If there is anything wrong with the server list embedded in the program, please let us know!

At the time of writing, we track 12 DoH servers. You can find the list here, or you can print it using --list command line option. Each server belongs to one or more groups. You can configure fdns to use a specific server, or you can configure it to choose a server at random from a specific group of servers.

$ fdns --list 42l - non-profit, France, Europe https://42l.fr adguard - anycast, adblocker https://adguard.com/en/adguard-dns/overview.html appliedprivacy - non-profit, Austria, Europe https://appliedprivacy.net cleanbrowsing - anycast, security https://cleanbrowsing.org [...]

By default we use the anycast group: adguard, cleanbrowsing, cloudflare, quad9. These are massive networks of distributed DNS servers and should be available all over the world. The anycast group is the recommended setting for North American users.

You can select a different group using --server= command line option. You can run for example --server=Europe , or --server=Asia-Pacific . Or go for a specific country group, although the list of countries is very small at the moment.

We also track a very interesting group of servers run by non-profit organizations: 42l (France), appliedprivacy (Austria), digital-society (Switzerland). These are libre-culture/ethical-internet/privacy-oriented organizations. The Linux user should find himself at home here. From our tests, the service they offer is on a par with the big anycast guys. Consider using them if you happen to live in the area.

If instead of a random server from a group, you choose to go for speed, we have a nice command line option that will test all the servers, and print the average response time. It looks something like this:



$ fdns --test-server=all Testing server 42l SSL connection opened in 661.31 ms DoH response average 123.81 ms Testing server adguard SSL connection opened in 278.56 ms DoH response average 55.77 ms [...]

Select one server, for example --server=adguard . This particular server already removes advertisements. If you have kids, try --server=cleanbrowsing-family . The service is gracefully made available for free by CleanBrowsing DNS. Apparently, they already run the DNS for a large number of school districts and public libraries in US.

Something to keep in mind: Some of the servers in the list are small operations run out-of-pocket by software developers and open source enthusiasts. These servers are usually set to bypass very specific censorship going on in the respective country. Please be considerate and do not abuse them. If you intend to run fdns as a server for a large network of computers, you better stick with one of the big anycast guys.

Starting fdns Proxy

As any other network server, start fdns as root:

# fdns

By default the server runs on loopback address 127.1.1.1. You can use Firejail security sandbox to redirect all the DNS traffic to 127.1.1.1. Firejail decouples the DNS functionality, allowing each sandbox to have its own DNS setting. Your system DNS configuration is not touched. If things go wrong, you won’t lose your Internet connectivity.

$ firejail --dns=127.1.1.1 firefox $ firejail --dns=127.1.1.1 transmission-qt

Firejail is not mandatory for running fdns – you can configure your DNS setting in /etc/resolv.conf by adding a line such as:

nameserver 127.1.1.1

For more information consult our manual page. In the man page you’ll also find instructions for running fdns as a network server.

Monitoring fdns Proxy

To monitor fdns, run as a regular user

$ fdns --monitor

The connection status (encrypted/not encrypted) and the requests are posted live in the monitor.

Network Traffic Cleanup

It goes without saying, DoH network traffic is heavier than regular UDP-based DNS traffic – a few times heavier! And why forwarding it all, since most of it we don’t need anyway?

The first one to go was IPv6. This amounts for half the DNS requests going out. Every browser and every networked program requests an IPv4 address (A record) and an IPv6 address (AAAA record). It doesn’t matter if you have or not IPv6 connectivity, the AAAA requests still go out. The problem is somewhere deep in GNU C Library, I wish I know how to shut it down there. So by default, fdns drops these request. You can overwrite this default using --ipv6 command line option.

Then we looked into the ad traffic. On a normal webpage this generates about half the DNS requests. To drop them we use an anti-tracker and adblocker derived from EFF’s Privacy Badger and Steven Black’s hosts project. Disable it using --nofilter command line option. Or even better, add your own hosts list in /etc/fdns/hosts .

The next step was to implement a simple DNS caching system to further reduce the traffic going out.

In this setup, if you compare DoH with the regular DNS over UDP, you shouldn’t see any difference while browsing.

About Us

fdns is a community project. We are not affiliated with any company, and we don’t have any commercial goals. Our focus is the Linux desktop. Home users and Linux beginners are our target market. The software is built by a large international team of volunteers on GitHub. Expert or just regular Linux user, you are welcome to join us!

Thanks for reading!